AirPro Diagnostics to Present Educational Session at SEMA

AirPro Diagnostics announced it will be presenting an educational session titled, “Understanding Shop Liability in the New Era of Scanning, Diagnostics, Safety System/ADAS Calibrations and Programming,” as part of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ Repairer Driven Education series at the 2018 SEMA Show.

Today’s technical tsunami of vehicle electronics, ADAS safety systems and OEM requirements have greatly accelerated the complexity of repairs and subsequent liability of all stakeholders involved. This presentation will be an electronics liability panel discussion moderated by Michael Quinn, senior vice president of business development for AirPro Diagnostics, and featuring industry experts including:

Attorney Todd Tracy

Chuck Olsen, executive director of operations for AirPro Diagnostics

Aaron Clark, vice president of technical compliance, Assured Performance

Scott Kaboos, assistant manager collision marketing, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Nick Notte, senior vice president, I-CAR

Jack Rozint, senior vice president of sales, Auto Physical Damage Solutions, Mitchell