AirPro Diagnostics to Present Educational Session at SEMA
AirPro Diagnostics announced it will be presenting an educational session titled, “Understanding Shop Liability in the New Era of Scanning, Diagnostics, Safety System/ADAS Calibrations and Programming,” as part of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ Repairer Driven Education series at the 2018 SEMA Show.
Today’s technical tsunami of vehicle electronics, ADAS safety systems and OEM requirements have greatly accelerated the complexity of repairs and subsequent liability of all stakeholders involved. This presentation will be an electronics liability panel discussion moderated by Michael Quinn, senior vice president of business development for AirPro Diagnostics, and featuring industry experts including:
- Attorney Todd Tracy
- Chuck Olsen, executive director of operations for AirPro Diagnostics
- Aaron Clark, vice president of technical compliance, Assured Performance
- Scott Kaboos, assistant manager collision marketing, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
- Nick Notte, senior vice president, I-CAR
- Jack Rozint, senior vice president of sales, Auto Physical Damage Solutions, Mitchell
The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, click here.