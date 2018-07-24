AirPro Integrates OEM Position Statements with Scan Reports

AirPro Diagnostics has announced the integration of vehicle manufacturer position statements regarding scanning, programming and vehicle calibrations into the vehicle scan reports sent to its network of repair facilities across North America.

“We are always looking to add value for our repair facility partners,” said Chuck Olsen, executive director of operations at AirPro Diagnostics. “The ability to add OEM position statements and other documentation that assist repairers in the safe repair of consumers vehicles is part of our mission.”

AirPro Diagnostics’ scan tool utilizes embedded OEM software with OEM-validated interfaces which meet or exceed OEM requirements. The AirPro is a stand-alone, OEM-compliant scan tool which connects directly to the vehicle as intended by the OEMs.

“The scan report and supporting documentation is delivered to our shops early in the damage assessment phase,” said Jonathan Brigman, chief technology officer at AirPro Diagnostics. “The foundation of our diagnostic support system is our ORION cloud-based diagnostic management suite. ORION allows for full versatility and enhancements to assist our shop customers in numerous ways.”