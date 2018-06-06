AirPro Partners with 1st Certified Collision

AirPro Diagnostics, an industry leader in OEM diagnostics, announced that it has partnered with 1st Certified Collision Centers to provide pre- and post-repair scan and calibration services at 1st Certified’s eight Southern California locations.

“After extensive testing of AirPro’s remote diagnostic services, we are confident that AirPro effectively supports our scanning and diagnostic needs while meeting the requirements of our OEM certifications,” said Bill Lawrence, CEO and founder of 1st Certified Collision. “AirPro has a firm grasp of our needs as collision repairers as we deal with today’s rapidly advancing vehicle technology, and we are confident of their ability to service our needs in the future.”

The AirPro Diagnostics scan tool utilizes embedded OEM software with OEM-validated interfaces which meet or exceed OEM requirements. Unlike other remote diagnostic service providers, AirPro Diagnostics does not modify, manipulate and/or translate the OEM software or code to send over the internet. The AirPro is a stand-alone, OEM-compliant scan tool which connects directly to the vehicle as intended by the OEMs.

“Our ADAS calibration library and targets are continually growing to support the industry’s broader needs as we ride out this technical tsunami,” said Lonnie Margol, CEO of AirPro Diagnostics. “Our strong commitment to ongoing education and awareness of OEMs’ advancing technologies allows our certified diagnosticians to service our customers today and tomorrow.”