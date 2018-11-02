Body Shop Business
Uncategorized/akzonobel
ago

AkzoNobel and McLaren Celebrate Ten-Year Partnership

Jason Stahl

Jason Stahl,Editor, BodyShop Business Magazine

View bio

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

AkzoNobel and McLaren Celebrate Ten-Year Partnership

Collision Industry Luminaries Honored at Red Carpet Awards Breakfast

ARA Supports NSF International’s Automotive Recycler Certification

NABC Recycled Rides Program Presents Five Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Recipients at 2018 SEMA Show

Sherwin-Williams Explores Automotive Refinishing's Rich Heritage at SEMA

Hey Kid, Try a Career in the Automotive Industry!

VIDEO: OE-Approved Repairs, Presented by Honda

ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish

Chief to Sell Full Line of Celette Collision Repair Equipment in North and South America, China

New Research from AAA Finds New Vehicle Technologies Double Repair Bills for Minor Collisions

 

AkzoNobel is celebrating its 10-year long partnership with McLaren Racing at the 2018 SEMA Show, 10 years since AkzoNobel and McLaren first roared off the grid with their groundbreaking partnership.

The close relationship first shifted into gear in 2008, when AkzoNobel became the official supplier of paint solutions for McLaren Racing. McLaren has used the company’s premium Sikkens brand for its F1 cars ever since.

The collaboration isn’t limited to the F1 team, however. AkzoNobel has also been a technology partner to McLaren Automotive since 2012, with all McLaren road cars being fully painted in the company’s products.

“Working with partners like McLaren is a perfect example of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge innovation,” said Keith Malik, key account director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “We’re proud to have partnered with them for 10 years and demonstrate our shared passion for high performance technologies and performance.”

 Added Simon Roberts, COO of McLaren Racing, “Our decade-long relationship with AkzoNobel has led us to new innovations, scientific and sustainable advancements and quality finishes. Their longevity in the marketplace, coupled with the technology we’ve developed together, has helped us in our ongoing pursuit of high performance, and we’re thrilled to call AkzoNobel our partner.”

The livery for this season’s MCL33 F1 car has made a particular impact. The Papaya Spark color scheme resulted in McLaren winning a BBC poll earlier this year for best-looking car.

The McLaren F1 car will be in action again on November 11 at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Show Full Article