AkzoNobel and McLaren Celebrate Ten-Year Partnership

AkzoNobel is celebrating its 10-year long partnership with McLaren Racing at the 2018 SEMA Show, 10 years since AkzoNobel and McLaren first roared off the grid with their groundbreaking partnership.

The close relationship first shifted into gear in 2008, when AkzoNobel became the official supplier of paint solutions for McLaren Racing. McLaren has used the company’s premium Sikkens brand for its F1 cars ever since.

The collaboration isn’t limited to the F1 team, however. AkzoNobel has also been a technology partner to McLaren Automotive since 2012, with all McLaren road cars being fully painted in the company’s products.

“Working with partners like McLaren is a perfect example of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge innovation,” said Keith Malik, key account director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “We’re proud to have partnered with them for 10 years and demonstrate our shared passion for high performance technologies and performance.”

Added Simon Roberts, COO of McLaren Racing, “Our decade-long relationship with AkzoNobel has led us to new innovations, scientific and sustainable advancements and quality finishes. Their longevity in the marketplace, coupled with the technology we’ve developed together, has helped us in our ongoing pursuit of high performance, and we’re thrilled to call AkzoNobel our partner.”

The livery for this season’s MCL33 F1 car has made a particular impact. The Papaya Spark color scheme resulted in McLaren winning a BBC poll earlier this year for best-looking car.

The McLaren F1 car will be in action again on November 11 at the Brazilian Grand Prix.