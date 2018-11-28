Body Shop Business
News/akzonobel
ago

AkzoNobel, Boeing Reach Partnership Milestone

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CCAR Updates Website with More OSHA Alliance Resources

National Auto Body Council FREE Program Teaches Extrication Techniques to Texas First Responders

CARSTAR McLaren Lake Forest and CARSTAR McLaren Irvine Open in California

CIECA to Offer Webinar on What Businesses Need to Know to Implement CIECA Standards

Assured Performance Introduces Claims and Collision Repair Integrated Ecosystem 

ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Suffers Total Loss After Fire

VIDEO: Counterfeit Airbags, Presented by Honda

Original One Parts Adds Rear Suspension Axle Beams

ColorBond Announces 2018 CLeo Award Winner

AkzoNobel announced that its Aerodur 3001/3002 paint system has been used on Boeing’s 787th 787 aircraft, which marks a major milestone in the pair’s paint partnership.

The landmark plane was painted in a special livery for China Southern Airlines, using the company’s basecoat/clearcoat system. At the same time, Boeing recently delivered its 1,000th new aircraft to have been painted with AkzoNobel’s Aerodur 3001/3002 paint system.

Aerodur 3001/3002 is the most widely-used aerospace paint system in the industry. AkzoNobel has been supplying it to Boeing since 2010, and has been supplying basecoat/clearcoat to the aircraft maker since 2014.

“Our partnership with Boeing stands out in the industry and is a great source of pride for AkzoNobel,” said John Griffin, aerospace segment director for AkzoNobel. “As we celebrate these major milestones together, we are thankful for the longstanding trust Boeing has put in our products and services and congratulate Boeing on the delivery of the 787th 787.

“AkzoNobel’s state-of-the-art Aerodur 3001/3002 remains the only basecoat/clearcoat paint system qualified to meet Boeing’s paint specifications and this is one of the reasons propelling AkzoNobel to the leadership position in the aerospace coatings market. We are proud of this accomplishment and will continue to work with Boeing and our other airline customers to advance our state-of-the-art paint systems to ensure superior performance now and into the future.”

The Aerodur system features reduced application time and improved durability. This results in drastically reduced downtime, according to the company. It also provides outstanding gloss and color retention, superior chemical and stain resistance, flexibility and weathering performance.

Show Full Article