AkzoNobel, Boeing Reach Partnership Milestone

AkzoNobel announced that its Aerodur 3001/3002 paint system has been used on Boeing’s 787th 787 aircraft, which marks a major milestone in the pair’s paint partnership.

The landmark plane was painted in a special livery for China Southern Airlines, using the company’s basecoat/clearcoat system. At the same time, Boeing recently delivered its 1,000th new aircraft to have been painted with AkzoNobel’s Aerodur 3001/3002 paint system.

Aerodur 3001/3002 is the most widely-used aerospace paint system in the industry. AkzoNobel has been supplying it to Boeing since 2010, and has been supplying basecoat/clearcoat to the aircraft maker since 2014.

“Our partnership with Boeing stands out in the industry and is a great source of pride for AkzoNobel,” said John Griffin, aerospace segment director for AkzoNobel. “As we celebrate these major milestones together, we are thankful for the longstanding trust Boeing has put in our products and services and congratulate Boeing on the delivery of the 787th 787.

“AkzoNobel’s state-of-the-art Aerodur 3001/3002 remains the only basecoat/clearcoat paint system qualified to meet Boeing’s paint specifications and this is one of the reasons propelling AkzoNobel to the leadership position in the aerospace coatings market. We are proud of this accomplishment and will continue to work with Boeing and our other airline customers to advance our state-of-the-art paint systems to ensure superior performance now and into the future.”

The Aerodur system features reduced application time and improved durability. This results in drastically reduced downtime, according to the company. It also provides outstanding gloss and color retention, superior chemical and stain resistance, flexibility and weathering performance.