AkzoNobel Helps Paint Picture of Hope in Fight to Save Coral Reefs

AkzoNobel announced it created special coatings for an Airbus A380 in an effort to send a global message to save the world’s coral reefs.

The Mirpuri Foundation initiative involved painting a Hi Fly-owned aircraft with a striking livery depicting coral reefs. One side represents a pristine ocean with healthy marine life, while the other shows a destroyed coral environment.

AkzoNobel created 19 colors for the design, many of which were custom-made, which helps drive home the message that the coral ecosystems will disappear by 2050 if no action is taken.

“We’re proud to be involved with the Mirpuri Foundation’s Save the Coral Reefs campaign, which aligns so well with our own ambitions to continue lowering our environmental impact,” said Martijn Dieben, AkzoNobel regional sales manager. “The aircraft makes a strong statement about the importance of creating a sustainable future, and it’s good to see our products being used to carry such an important message.”

AkzoNobel is a global leader in aerospace coatings, and the complex design showcases both the company’s color expertise and technical know-how. It also demonstrates an ability to translate color trends and new designs into relevant color palettes.

“Our products and formulations provide fit-for-purpose lasting color and protection, the very things that this campaign is focused on when it comes to fighting the destruction of coral reefs,” said Dieben. “Here’s hoping we can help to make a difference.”

It’s the second time that AkzoNobel products have been used on a Mirpuri Foundation aircraft. The company also supplied high performance aerospace coatings for the livery on their Turn the Tide on Plastic Airbus A330-200, which depicts a healthy ocean on one side and a polluted one on the other.