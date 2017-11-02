AkzoNobel, Hot Rod Builder Dave Kindig Introduce Modern Classikk, a New Custom Line of Automotive Paints

AkzoNobel has announced the launch of Modern Classikk, a new custom color line of automotive paints designed in partnership with Dave Kindig, hot rod builder and host of the popular show “Bitchin’ Rides.”

Modern Classikk will be available starting in January 2018. Together with AkzoNobel, Kindig introduced the line of 26 new colors at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

“AkzoNobel is a powerhouse in the world of automotive paint and I am very proud of the custom line of paints that we have developed together,” Kindig said. “When you see these colors 30 years from now, you will still love to look at them. Modern Classikk includes an extra dimension of depth that helps people see different shades from different angles. It’s amazing, and I can’t wait to see how people react when they see these colors on the road.”

The introduction of the Modern Classikk paint brand comes almost a year to the day after AkzoNobel and Kindig announced their partnership. Over the past 12 months, Kindig worked closely with AkzoNobel to develop the new paint line, which includes colors such as Black Hole Black, Teal Later and Veruca Violet. He visited the company’s vehicle refinishes site in Troy, Mich., to connect with AkzoNobel’s team and to learn more about their expertise in creating groundbreaking refinishing solutions.

“The Modern Classikk brand includes 26 eye-catching colors that have never been seen on the road before,” said Jennifer Solcz, North American marketing manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes business. “Dave’s vision and dedication have helped us to create a line of automotive paints that are truly unique with unparalleled excellence in depth, clarity and quality.”

For more information on Modern Classikk, visit www.modernclassikk.com.