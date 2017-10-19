AkzoNobel to Launch New Automotive Paint Line with Dave Kindig at 2017 SEMA Show

AkzoNobel and automotive artist Dave Kindig are set to introduce a new custom color line of automotive paints at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The new paint line will be introduced at a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Pacific time on Nov. 1 at the AkzoNobel booth (No. 25163).

The announcement with Kindig, host of the popular cable TV show “Bitchin’ Rides,” highlights a busy week for AkzoNobel, which will showcase its products and host autograph-signing sessions at its show booth at the SEMA event. Sikkens, Lesonal, Wanda, Sikkens Autocoat BT and U-TECH are among the product lines that will be on exhibit at the show.

AkzoNobel will also host a press conference at booth #25163 at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 to announce CarBeat, a new digital process solution that will be available to automotive repair shops around the world.

“We announced our partnership with Dave Kindig at last year’s SEMA Show, and anticipation has continued to build over the past 12 months,” said Jennifer Solcz, North American marketing manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes. “SEMA is a great venue to introduce new products to the automotive aftermarket, and we are very excited to announce two game-changing innovations at this year’s show.”

In addition to exhibiting at the show, industry experts from AkzoNobel will speak at the SEMA educational conference. Here is the complete schedule of events that AkzoNobel will host at SEMA 2017 as part of the educational conference, at its show booth and in additional space that the company has reserved in the Racing Annex, rig No. 61014:

Monday, Oct. 30

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – SCRS Education Session – “Estimating: Severity – Why it Does Not Matter and What to Do About it,” presented by Tim Ronak and Greg Griffith, room N241 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Dave Kindig autograph session at the Rig, No. 61014

Wednesday, Nov. 1

9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. – Press Conference introducing CarBeat, at AkzoNobel booth No. 25163 and broadcast live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AkzoNobelRefinish

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – SCRS Education Session – “Which Certifications Are Right for My Business?”, presented by Tim Ronak and Greg Griffith, room N233 at the LVCC

3:30 pm to 3:50 p.m. – AkzoNobel and Dave Kindig introduce new custom color paint line, at AkzoNobel booth No. 25163 and broadcast live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AkzoNobelRefinish

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Dave Kindig signing autographs at AkzoNobel booth No. 25163

Thursday, Nov. 2

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Dave Kindig signing autographs at AkzoNobel booth No. 25163

Friday, Nov. 3

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – SCRS Education Session – Repair Driven Education – “Management: You Schedule How?”, presented by Charlie Whitaker

AkzoNobel’s Wanda, the representative of the Wanda brand, also will be at AkzoNobel booth No. 25163 to sign autographs during SEMA Show hours Wednesday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/AkzoNobelRefinish.