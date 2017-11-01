AkzoNobel Launches Digital Tool for Vehicle Refinish Customers

AkzoNobel’s Vehicle Refinishes business has introduced what it calls “an industry-first digital solution” for collision repair shops.

Unveiled at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, AkzoNobel said the new Carbeat digital tool can help body shops save time and money.

Offering simpler workflows and easier access to information, Carbeat provides significant benefits by giving a real-time overview of the repair process, according to the company. This information is then made available to managers, team leaders, technicians and third parties, which in turn creates improved transparency and communication.

The application is deployed on a large touch-screen monitor designed to make using the system quick and intuitive, while providing a comprehensive overview of all the work in production. This enhances the quality and granularity of captured cycle time data, which enables deeper insight into ways to improve efficiency and eliminate waste, according to AkzoNobel.

“There are two important trends facing repairers today – increasing vehicle repair process complexity and the demand for transparency and efficiency into those processes,” said Peter Tomlinson, managing director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive & Specialty Coatings business. “We believe Carbeat will really help our body shop customers and multi-site operators master these challenges by giving them control and visibility into the heartbeat of their business.”

Designed for simplicity and customizability, Carbeat is easy to adopt and incorporate into any existing workflow. It also runs from the cloud, and therefore requires zero installation or high-end technological expertise to implement and maintain. It’s the latest example of AkzoNobel’s digital innovation and use of big data, the company said. AkzoNobel noted that it also has in-depth knowledge and expertise in digital color design and color matching, surface design and protection.

“This is a huge step-change in the field of auto body repair,” said Wes Steffen of Elmer’s Body Shop in Elkhart, Ind. “Carbeat is a great example of using data and advanced digital technology to solve the long-standing problems that we face at collision repair shops. The benefits I have seen include increased throughput, reduced waste in most phases of the repair process and higher morale and engagement from my employees.”

Carbeat is being launched across the United States on Nov. 1 and is expected to launch across Europe in early 2018.