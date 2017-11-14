AkzoNobel Opens Advanced Application Training Center in Dubai

AkzoNobel announced it has opened its first regional Application Training Center in Dubai, which will help to further strengthen customer service standards and promote localized innovation of paint products.

The state-of-the-art facility will offer advanced training programs for AkzoNobel customers, enabling them to build capacity and deepen their knowledge of paints and coatings. It will focus in particular on OEMs and refinishers in industries as diverse as automotive and rail, aerospace and consumer electronics.

“The new center highlights our commitment to deepen our relationship with customers in the region and provide expert training on the most efficient use of our paint systems,” said Peter Tomlinson, managing director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “As the first training center serving multiple paint and coatings businesses, the facility will serve as both a hub for stronger customer collaboration and a center of expertise for color and application.”

Tomlinson added that the training programs will enable customers to make informed choices about AkzoNobel products and contribute to collaborative research to develop innovative products.

Located in Al Quoz, the center houses the most cutting-edge industry equipment for businesses in wet paint and powder where manual application is applicable. It will particularly appeal to automotive and aerospace industry stakeholders, who can gain firsthand knowledge about the latest coatings processes and systems. With the region witnessing positive growth in both the automotive and aviation sectors, the facility will build industry standards and support its customers in overcoming challenges in the workplace relating to the choice and application of paints and coatings.

McLaren, the global automotive technology company behind the world-famous motor racing team and luxury sports and super cars, will have its first training at the center this month. This builds on its existing partnership with AkzoNobel, which resulted in the development – in conjunction with the McLaren-Honda team – of the Tarocco Orange livery for the 2017 MCL32 racing car. McLaren Automotive, the largest part of the McLaren Group, continues to leverage AkzoNobel’s color expertise and technology to create striking colors for its customers that also offer high performance.