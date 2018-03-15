AkzoNobel Recaps 2017 Financial Results, Business Highlights in Digital Report

AkzoNobel recaps its financial results and business highlights in a newly released digital report.

“Report 2017” is a dedicated site featuring interactive content, infographics and videos, AkzoNobel noted.

In his CEO statement, Thierry Vanlancker says 2017 was “a time of unprecedented change,” adding that the company’s “commitment to unlocking value, accelerating growth and contributing to the success of our customers – to becoming a world-class, global market leader in the paints and coatings industry – becomes stronger by the day.”

The report provides details about the company’s new strategy and separation into two businesses: Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. New features include a timeline that maps out the year’s key events, “while intuitive functionality makes it easy to access information throughout the site,” AkzoNobel said.

The site calls attention to AkzoNobel’s new paint factory in the United Kingdom.

“It’s physical proof of our strategy in action and I feel immensely proud of what our colleagues have achieved there,” Vanlancker says.

During the year, AkzoNobel also partnered with The Ocean Cleanup – through the company’s International brand – for the largest cleanup in history.