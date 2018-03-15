Body Shop Business
Refinish/AkzoNobel
ago

AkzoNobel Recaps 2017 Financial Results, Business Highlights in Digital Report

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

AkzoNobel Recaps 2017 Financial Results, Business Highlights in Digital Report

Vehicle Service Group Using Augmented Reality to Connect Trade Show Attendees with Collision Repair ‘Works of Art’

Inaugural Heavy-Duty Repair Forum to Feature Presentations by Navistar, Peterbilt

Independent Automotive Damage Appraisers ‘GAS CAPP’ Program Aims to Simplify Permitting Process for Shops

PPG Strengthening Relationship with Tasca Racing

Clip Job Gone Bad? Frame Separates in Alleged Road-Rage Crash in New Jersey

99-Cent Burgers and the ‘Prevailing Rate’ in Collision Repair

State Farm Earns I-CAR Insurance Gold Class Corporate Status

Aftermarket-Modified Honda Fit that Flunked Todd Tracy’s Crash Tests Would Earn ‘Good’ Rating from IIHS, Shows ‘Somewhat’ Higher Injury Risk

Subaru to Launch Certified Collision Repair Program

AkzoNobel recaps its financial results and business highlights in a newly released digital report.

“Report 2017” is a dedicated site featuring interactive content, infographics and videos, AkzoNobel noted.

In his CEO statement, Thierry Vanlancker says 2017 was “a time of unprecedented change,” adding that the company’s “commitment to unlocking value, accelerating growth and contributing to the success of our customers – to becoming a world-class, global market leader in the paints and coatings industry – becomes stronger by the day.”

The report provides details about the company’s new strategy and separation into two businesses: Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. New features include a timeline that maps out the year’s key events, “while intuitive functionality makes it easy to access information throughout the site,” AkzoNobel said.

The site calls attention to AkzoNobel’s new paint factory in the United Kingdom.

“It’s physical proof of our strategy in action and I feel immensely proud of what our colleagues have achieved there,” Vanlancker says.

During the year, AkzoNobel also partnered with The Ocean Cleanup – through the company’s International brand – for the largest cleanup in history.

Show Full Article