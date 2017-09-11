AkzoNobel Reclaims Top Spot on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

AkzoNobel has returned to the top of the influential Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) to lead the rankings for the fifth time in six years.

The latest listing places the company first in the Chemicals industry group. The No. 1 ranking “represents a quick and successful response from the company after its run of four consecutive years at the top came to an end in 2016,” AkzoNobel said in a news release.

“It’s a great achievement to be leading our industry again,” said AkzoNobel CEO Thierry Vanlancker. “We made a huge effort to improve in areas that needed to be addressed and being ranked first again proves the impact we can have by putting sustainability at the heart of our business strategy.”

AkzoNobel has been in the top 10 for 12 consecutive years, “underlining AkzoNobel’s commitment to working with customers to develop sustainable solutions that make a positive impact on the whole value chain,” the company said.

“The real value and purpose of the DJSI lies in its effectiveness as a benchmark tool to continue to improve our business,” added Vanlancker. “So we’re well-aware that just because we are leading the ranking again, we can’t afford to become complacent. As a leader in sustainability, we are playing a major role in transforming the industries in which we operate. We therefore need to keep improving in order to make the giant leaps required for us to create a more sustainable future.”

He pointed to the progress being made by the Decorative Paints business in transitioning to water-based products, and the continued success of partnerships being forged by Specialty Chemicals, as examples of how the company is helping to transform the industries in which it operates.

AkzoNobel also is aiming to become “carbon-natural” by 2050, the company noted.

Regarded as the most respected independent sustainability ranking system, the DJSI World Index benchmarks the sustainability performance of leading companies based on environmental, social and economic performance, including forward-looking indicators. It assesses various criteria, including supply chain management, operational eco-efficiency, product stewardship, human capital development and integrity as well as people, process and product safety.