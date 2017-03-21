AkzoNobel Signs on as Platinum Sponsor for Women’s Industry Network

AkzoNobel is celebrating Women’s History Month by announcing that it is the Platinum Sponsor for the nonprofit Women’s Industry Network (WIN), a $25,000 commitment.

The Women’s Industry Network is dedicated to encouraging, developing and cultivating opportunities to attract women to vehicle collision repair. The organization recognizes excellence, promotes leadership and fosters a network among women who are shaping the industry.

“AkzoNobel is a strong proponent of our industry and the advancement of diversity within it,” said Doug Holmberg, vehicle refinishes business director for AkzoNobel in North America. “Many of WIN’s founders and current leaders were first recognized by AkzoNobel through the Most Influential Women in the Collision Repair Industry program [which AkzoNobel launched in 1999 and WIN began managing in 2013]. As a result of this history, we were the first and primary corporate mentor for WIN as it aspired to be the only association in the North America collision repair industry specifically focused on the advancement of women at all strata. This sponsorship demonstrates our appreciation of their work.”

The Women’s Industry Network is in growth mode, as companies representing every segment of collision repair around the world are becoming members. Susanna Gotsch, chair of the network’s Sponsorship Committee, said that growth is made possible through the support of organizations such as AkzoNobel.

“The importance of WIN’s mission to our industry is reaffirmed by the tremendous support we have received from our sponsors,” Gotsch said. “At WIN, we provide a unique industry setting where women can connect with peers in the industry to share different perspectives, challenges and ideas to improve the industry.”

Jennifer Solcz, North American marketing manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes, added: “We are happy to support such a worthwhile organization. In addition to providing financial support, AkzoNobel employees are actively involved with WIN. Past employees served on WIN’s founding Board of Directors and we have several current employees working to advance the association through their involvement on various committees.”

For more information, visit http://www.akzonobel.com.