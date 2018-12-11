AkzoNobel Turns Over Keys for Refurbished Car Program to National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program

AkzoNobel announced that it is handing the keys for its Acoat Selected Benevolence Program to combine it with the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides initiative. The latter has its roots in the AkzoNobel program.

“Our program has enabled collision repair professionals across the nation to help thousands of their neighbors in need during the holiday season by presenting them with reconditioned cars,” says Rick Fifer, central business services manager for automotive and specialty coatings, AkzoNobel. “By combining our customers’ efforts with the NABC Recycled Rides program, our industry will now be able to kick its community support into even higher gear.”

The recycled car initiative started in the late 1990s when Dave Adams, owner of Dave Adams Classic Collision in Orem, Utah, saw mechanically sound vehicles with minor body damage go to salvage yards. Looking to turn the corner for disadvantaged neighbors, Adams and his technicians decided to donate their skills to recondition these vehicles and gift them to community members in need.

The program took off. Adams and his team found it rewarding to help others, vehicles were saved from the scrapyard, community members gained transportation and Adams’ shop received positive attention.

In 1999, Adams shared his success story at the AkzoNobel Acoat Selected North American Performance Group conference, a semi-annual event that brings together collision repair professionals, and AkzoNobel decided to help. The company announced it would sponsor any group member following in Adams’ footsteps by providing Sikkens brand refinish products and a big red bow for each donated car.

Since then, this community relations effort has helped technicians recondition and donate more than 500 cars, providing over 500 families with the means to get to work, school, shopping and medical appointments.

In 2006, the NABC took notice of the positive impact the Benevolence Program made and asked for AkzoNobel’s guidance to help create its renowned NABC Recycled Rides program. Since launching it in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 2,000 vehicles to individuals and non-profit organizations.

This year, AkzoNobel and the NABC are merging their programs so that even more community members will get access to the transportation they need for their daily lives.

“Our NABC Recycled Rides program is the perfect way to exemplify the professionalism and integrity of the collision repair industry,” says Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “By bringing AkzoNobel’s Benevolence Program participants into the NABC Recycled Rides program, we are uniquely positioned to provide the gift of transportation to even more deserving people in need.”

Added Fifer, “We are incredibly proud of our Acoat Selected members who have helped others through our Benevolence Program, which has come a long way over the past 19 years. Now, we’re just as proud to officially transition it to the NABC Recycled Rides program and help even more people.”

Collision repair shops interested in participating in the NABC Recycled Rides program can find more information by clicking here.