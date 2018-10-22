AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Returns to SEMA Show Celebrating 10-Year Partnership with McLaren Racing

AkzoNobel has unveiled its programming for the 2018 SEMA Show that will take place Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.

AkzoNobel will exhibit at booth no. 25163, where attendees will be able to view two new cars from hot rod builder Dave Kindig. AkzoNobel will also lead a press conference to celebrate the company’s 10-year partnership with McLaren Racing, and will offer show attendees product demonstrations. In addition, AkzoNobel will have a presence at the Rig (booth no. 61014), host an Education Session and participate in the SEMA Student Career Day.

“Our presence at the SEMA Show this year shines a spotlight on AkzoNobel’s leadership in color,” said Doug Holmberg, business director, Americas, AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings. “Kindig’s cars in our Modern Classikk line of custom finishes, our decade-long partnership with McLaren and our unrivaled color-matching digital tools all underscore our commitment to quality color – for enthusiasts and the collision repair industry alike.”

Kindig, renowned as a hot rod builder and host of VELOCITY television program “Bitchin’ Rides,” will debut two new cars – a 1955 Mercedes-Benz Gullwing and a 1967 Pontiac GTO – both painted in Modern Classikk. Kindig will also be at the AkzoNobel booth throughout the show to sign autographs.

“AkzoNobel and I share a passion for color, and Modern Classikk is the epitome of our partnership,” said Kindig. “The Modern Classikk line of paints provides unparalleled excellence in clarity and quality. All of these colors not only have a classic feel to them, but convey that extra dimension that lets you see different shades from different angles.”

Kindig and AkzoNobel announced their partnership in 2017 and shortly thereafter launched the full line of Modern Classikk custom finishes, which includes 26 basecoat colors and four reducers. AkzoNobel’s reputation for its unsurpassed ability to create groundbreaking refinishing solutions, coupled with Kindig’s visionary master craftsmanship, make the collaboration a natural fit.

In addition, AkzoNobel and McLaren celebrate 10 years of partnership at the 2018 SEMA Show. McLaren relies on AkzoNobel’s coatings technology to provide color, protection and performance for its Formula 1 team, using the premium Sikkens brand for its F1 cars. Simon Roberts, chief operating officer, McLaren Racing, will host a press conference in honor of the partnership.

“McLaren’s decade-long relationship with AkzoNobel has led us to new innovations, scientific and sustainable advancements and quality finishes,” said Roberts. “The company’s longevity in the marketplace, coupled with the technology we’ve developed together, has helped us in our ongoing pursuit of high performance, and we’re thrilled to call AkzoNobel our partner.”

SEMA attendees will also have the opportunity to request or observe aftermarket product demonstrations at the AkzoNobel booth. Products on display will include: