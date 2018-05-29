AkzoNobel’s Largest Powder Coatings Plant Opens in China

AkzoNobel announced that production has started at its new powder coatings plant in Changzhou, China. The facility – one of the largest of its kind in the world – is located at an existing site and will help to further strengthen the company’s global leadership position in the powder coatings market.

The result of nearly $46 million of investment, the Changzhou plant will supply an extensive range of Interpon and Resicoat products to meet growing demand for more sustainable coatings solutions. Key markets include the automotive, architectural and general industrial sectors.

“China is a high priority region for us, and the new facility is part of ongoing plans to optimize our production and investment strategy based on increasing demand,” said Ruud Joosten, AkzoNobel’s chief operating officer. “Our passion for paint will continue to be the driving force for us to provide best-in-class sustainable solutions while expanding our footprint globally to drive growth.”

Added Daniela Vlad, director of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business, “Our operations go beyond production – we’re also focused on innovation. We continue to provide dynamic colors and finishes and the most sustainable solutions for our customers in China and around the world. This new plant will help us develop Changzhou into a hub for the powder coatings industry in China and create more value for customers by providing customized solutions.”

AkzoNobel supplies powder coatings to more than 30,000 customers worldwide, covering several market segments. The Changzhou facility will produce almost the complete range, serving customers in the entire Eastern region of the country with products for domestic appliances, architecture, automotive, furniture, IT, functional and general industrial applications. It will also supply automotive customers nationwide.

Reflecting the sustainable nature of the powder coatings it produces, AkzoNobel states that the new Changzhou plant itself is a living demonstration of its strong commitment to sustainability. In addition to supplying only VOC and solvent-free products, the plant also uses advanced technology such as a vacuum drum waste water recycling system, which helps to achieve full recycling of waste water and zero waste water emissions.

Meanwhile, the strategic position of the site enables it to collaborate with one of AkzoNobel’s largest technology centers – based in Songjiang, Shanghai – which carries out research on formulas and solutions customized for local needs.

AkzoNobel’s powder coatings are used on buildings and landmarks around the world, including La Sagrada Família (Barcelona, Spain), the Shard (London, UK), the Water Cube (Beijing, China) and the Flame Towers (Baku, Azerbaijan).