Alan's Collision Center in Philadelphia Renews Mercedes-Benz Certification

Alan's Collision Center

Alan’s Collision Center announced that it has renewed its Mercedes-Benz certification with an investment of $80,000 for required equipment and technical training to meet rigorous Mercedes-Benz collision repair standards.

For six consecutive years, Alan’s Collision Center has been the only Mercedes-Benz certified Philadelphia auto body repair business. Most recently, the independent, single-owner collision repair facility became the only Philadelphia auto body shop recognized by Ford for repair of the Ford aluminum F-150.

“Mercedes-Benz is one of many certifications we maintain at Alan’s Collision Center, which means conforming to strict safety guidelines for collision repair is our top priority,” said Jim Pfau, general manager of Alan’s Collision Center. “Because we’re an independent collision repair center, we thrive on demanding the best from our technicians. We must put a safe vehicle with the highest-quality collision repair back into the hands of every driver.”

Every body shop that conforms to Mercedes-Benz certification must adhere to the company’s guidelines for collision repair equipment and training.

Mercedes-Benz requires its certified collision repair businesses to invest in unibody and frame-straightening equipment; an approved Mercedes-Benz paint system; jig sets; authorized and genuine glass and adhesive; a MIG welder; and a measuring and pulling system.

The $80,000 investment was required to purchase a new Mercedes-Benz Carbench system that includes the required Mercedes-Benz equipment and tools.

To maintain certification, the Alan’s Collision Center technical team is required to be 50 percent trained in Mercedes-Benz vehicle collision repair. The qualified team includes a painter, estimator, body repair tech and a manager, each of whom dedicate a majority of their time to Mercedes-Benz repair.

In addition, the team takes mandatory Mercedes-Benz training courses that include four e-learning classes and two in-person courses annually. The training courses are necessary to accommodate hybrid and electric vehicles entering the market.

Founded in 1975, Alan’s Collision Center is a member of the Assured Performance Network and is certified and/or dealer recognized to repair a variety of other original equipment manufacturer vehicles, including General Motors, Honda, Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Nissan, Chrysler, Chevrolet, Hyundai and Toyota. Alan’s has no DRP affiliations.

