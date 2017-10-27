Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey Elects New Officers

On Oct. 24, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) elected a new slate of officers at the association’s Annual Meeting.

Running unopposed, Jerry McNee of Ultimate Collision (Edison, N.J.) was elected as president.

Dennis Cataldo of D & M Auto Body (Old Bridge) was elected collision chairman.

Keith Krehel of Krehel Automotive Repair (Clifton) maintains his position as mechanical chairman.

AASP-NJ also re-elected Sam Mikhail of Prestige Auto Body (Garwood), Ted Rainer of Ocean Bay Auto Body (Point Pleasant), Anthony Trama of Bloomfield Auto Body (Bloomfield) and Joe Amato of The Amato Agency (Neptune) as board members for a three-year term, and welcomed Gary Gardella Jr. of County Line Auto Body (Howell) and Billy Aiello of Lee’s Auto Body (Avenel) as new board members.

As a longtime Board member, McNee has been an industry mainstay for more than 40 years. He is more committed than ever to bettering the industry, and helping AASP-NJ members improve their businesses.

“It’s easy to sell something if you believe in it,” McNee said. “I eat, live, breathe and sleep this stuff every single day. My door is always open and I’m always willing to answer any questions.

“I hope you guys will continue to come out and support the association,” he continued. “Looking around the room tonight, there’s definitely strength in numbers. I don’t want anybody to think your colleague, your friend or the guy down the street is your enemy, because we’re all in this together.”