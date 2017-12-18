Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey to Host Seminar with Attorney Todd Tracy

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host an exclusive seminar presented by Todd Tracy, the lead attorney in the multi-million-dollar lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center.

Scheduled for Jan. 8 at the Gran Centurions Banquet Hall in Clark, N.J., Tracy will be presenting “The Anatomy of a Lawsuit: The Crucial Details for the $42 Million Verdict,” in which he will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the case that his law firm built against John Eagle. Throughout the session, Tracy will share the ins and outs of the depositions and trial, and what eventually led to the precedent-setting $42 million verdict.

Tracy’s session will arm participants with invaluable knowledge to bring back to their shops.

Attendees will gain insight into how they can avoid multi-million-dollar verdicts of their own, and will learn what pushed the jury to ultimately decide that OEM procedures were more than just a suggestion for repairers – even though the shop manager believed otherwise. Tracy also will examine the effect that business decisions can have on the outcome of a repair, as well as on the shop’s liability.

Additionally, to demonstrate to attendees how imperative it is to follow OEM repair specifications and why aftermarket parts are unsuitable for customers’ safety, Tracy will review the results of recent crashworthiness tests performed at a third-party crash-testing facility.

Lastly, Tracy will emphasize the importance of standing up to insurance companies.

The seminar will be held from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning with lunch and a cash bar. Pre-registration is required. Admission is free to AASP/NJ members, and is $100 for non-members.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.