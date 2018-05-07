Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey Announces Schedule of Training Seminars for 2018

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced a series of new training seminars for 2018.

“The sessions will feature content in a variety of the most relevant topics in the collision repair industry, offering attendees countless opportunities to become more knowledgeable business owners moving forward,” the alliance said in a news release.

AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee (Ultimate Collision Repair) and John Niechwiadowicz (QLC Inc.) will present the first seminar on June 25 at Ultimate Collision Repair in Edison, N.J. McNee and Niechwiadowicz are two of the most popular speakers at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

The second session, sponsored by Flemington Car & Truck Country, will cover GM’s new certification program for body shops. Collision repairers can attend the session on July 17 in Totowa, N.J., or on July 19 in Toms River, N.J., and will leave with a certificate that counts toward renewal for the New Jersey Labor Licensing Law.

A third session, scheduled for Sept. 29, will feature popular speaker and consultant Mike Anderson.

“The association is looking to give back to its members,” McNee said. “Everyone needs to be willing to get out and learn – whatever the topics may be – and invest back into their businesses. Saving the date is a must. Our members need to make time to come out and better themselves. The only way we can do that is to share the information, the success stories and the trials and tribulations that we endure every single day.”

AASP/NJ members also should keep an eye out for the Annual Meeting in October, and another training session in November, to round out a year full of education, the alliance noted.

For updates on the aforementioned training sessions and other alliance events, visit the AASP/NJ website.