Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists Acquires AWRS Midwest

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, LLC announced its acquisition of AWRS Midwest effective Dec. 11, 2018. The acquisition includes the following cities, surrounding areas and regions:

  • St. Louis, Mo.
  • Kansas City, Mo.
  • Kansas City, Kansas
  • Oklahoma City, Okla.
  • Northwest Arkansas (Fayetteville, Fort Smith)
  • Central Arkansas (Little Rock)
  • Northern Louisiana (Shreveport, Bossier)
  • East Texas (Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches)

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists states that this announcement comes with great excitement as AWRS Midwest has built a strong foundation with an exceptional history of success. The acquisition will substantially grow the AWRS, LLC footprint geographically and financially, thereby expanding upon AWRS Midwest’s successes and exploring more in-depth capabilities.

Mike Riley, current chief operating officer of AWRS Midwest, will continue to oversee daily operations.

To learn more about Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, or to find a location, visit awrswheelrepair.com.

