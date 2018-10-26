Allstate Contributes $100,000 to Collision Repair Education Foundation

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced that Allstate Insurance Company has contributed $100,000 to assist the foundation in its ability to support high school and college collision school programs, instructors and students nationwide.

“Collision repair education is exceptionally important in preparing the next generation of technicians,” said Dave Prejna, claims vice president of Allstate. “Contributing to the Collision Repair Education Foundation is an investment in the future and something we take great pride in at Allstate.”

Added Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski, “Allstate’s continued support has allowed the Collision Repair Education Foundation to support collision schools that graduate students who are productive, efficient and capable staff members day one on the job within the collision industry. As repair facilities are seeking the next generation of technicians who will be safely repairing consumers’ collision-damaged vehicles, Allstate’s support assists in our ability to help high school and post-secondary collision instructors provide a quality technical education to their students.”

Industry members interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s roster of supporters to assist high school and post-secondary collision school programs and students should contact Collision Repair Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (312)231-0258 or [email protected].