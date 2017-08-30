Aluminum Piping System Ideal for Headers and Branch Lines

SmartPipe+ is a modular aluminum piping system featuring lightweight materials and simple compression-style connections, according to Kaeser Compressors.

The versatile piping system is available in multiple sizes – from ¾-inch to 2 ½-inch – and is ideal for headers and branch lines all the way down to the point of use, according to the company.

Backed by a 10-year warranty, SmartPipe+ is made from smooth, calibrated aluminum and will not rust, according to the manufacturer.

“It has a low coefficient of friction and provides the best possible laminar flow,” Kaeser Compressors said. “The full-bore fittings minimize pressure drop while the leak-free connectors prevent costly compressed-air loss.”

SmartPipe+ can be integrated easily into existing steel, copper or aluminum systems and can be modified easily to accommodate changing needs.

For more information, visit www.kaesernews.com/SmartPipe+ or call (877) 586-2691.