Axalta Coating Systems announced that it partnered with Ambassador Supply to feature the company as the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports’ No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 12, 2017. Byron has captured race fans’ attention with three wins so far this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

Ambassador Supply, a group of companies including the Granville Lumber Company, Country Metals, Proline Truss and Qualiform Metals, is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Ambassador Supply focuses on providing high-quality manufactured building products, post frame building solutions, and building materials to professional contractors within the agricultural and residential building markets. The group of companies is committed to supporting their customers’ personal and professional growth, leadership development, and organizational stability.

“Sponsoring the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron is an exciting way to celebrate Ambassador Supply’s fifth anniversary,” says Brad Crawford, CEO of Ambassador Supply. “We aim to deliver high quality to our customers, so we look forward to partnering with Axalta to further improve our business and the performance of our products.”

Added Michael Cash, senior vice president and president, Industrial Coatings, “We value each and every opportunity to highlight the great work companies like Ambassador Supply do in their industry. Axalta is a performance driven business, and like Ambassador Supply, we recognize that success is a product of collaboration and partnership.”