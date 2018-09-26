Body Shop Business
Awards/ccc
ago

American Honda Honors CCC with Premier Partner Award

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Certified Collision Group Adds 35 New Locations, Various Executives in Q3

American Honda Honors CCC with Premier Partner Award

Ford Utilizes MyPriceLink in Effort to Modernize Delivery of OE Parts Pricing

Polyvance Introduces 6074 Nitro Fuzer Accessory Shelf

AAA Researches Vehicle Owners’ Experiences, Understanding of ADAS

State Farm Pays $250 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging it Bankrolled Illinois Judge's Campaign

AASP/NJ Speaks Out on State Farm $250 Million Settlement

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Ordered to Pay Thousands in Back Pay, Damages

PPG Launches Structural Blue Training Video

Results of Latest Crash Test by Attorney Todd Tracy Unveiled at Texas Auto Body Trade Show

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) has been presented with American Honda’s distinguished Premier Partner Award in a ceremony hosted by Honda President & CEO Toshiaki Mikoshiba in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

CCC was one of 15 award recipients selected from a pool of more than 1,000 eligible suppliers based on excellence in quality, value and customer service. CCC, a leading software and service provider to the automotive, collision repair and insurance industries, was recognized for providing an e-commerce solution for Honda’s automobile parts business.

“CCC is honored to be recognized as a Premier Partner by American Honda,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president and GM, OEM Services Group, CCC. “Honda is an extraordinary collaborator. Their insights and diligence have propelled the Collision Parts Promote program forward, resulting in streamlined purchasing, invoicing and reimbursement processes for participating dealers and collision repairers. The recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of many individuals across both organizations.”

Premier Partner Award recipients play an important role in supporting Honda businesses and operations. They range from freight carriers to consulting agencies. Among this year’s recipients are five first-time winners.

“The Premier Partner Award winners exemplify Honda’s philosophy of meeting and exceeding customer expectations,” said Charles Harmon, senior manager, administration division, American Honda. “They provide Honda with exceptional service each and every day, and we thank them for their continued commitment to our business.”

Show Full Article