American Honda Honors CCC with Premier Partner Award

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) has been presented with American Honda’s distinguished Premier Partner Award in a ceremony hosted by Honda President & CEO Toshiaki Mikoshiba in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

CCC was one of 15 award recipients selected from a pool of more than 1,000 eligible suppliers based on excellence in quality, value and customer service. CCC, a leading software and service provider to the automotive, collision repair and insurance industries, was recognized for providing an e-commerce solution for Honda’s automobile parts business.

“CCC is honored to be recognized as a Premier Partner by American Honda,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president and GM, OEM Services Group, CCC. “Honda is an extraordinary collaborator. Their insights and diligence have propelled the Collision Parts Promote program forward, resulting in streamlined purchasing, invoicing and reimbursement processes for participating dealers and collision repairers. The recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of many individuals across both organizations.”

Premier Partner Award recipients play an important role in supporting Honda businesses and operations. They range from freight carriers to consulting agencies. Among this year’s recipients are five first-time winners.

“The Premier Partner Award winners exemplify Honda’s philosophy of meeting and exceeding customer expectations,” said Charles Harmon, senior manager, administration division, American Honda. “They provide Honda with exceptional service each and every day, and we thank them for their continued commitment to our business.”