American Honda Releases Updated Position Statement on Glass Usage

American Honda announced that it has updated its position statement on the use of glass, stating that using anything other than original equipment parts may create issues with driver-assist systems and safety systems.

“Driver-assist systems and safety systems on many late-model Honda and Acura vehicles offer heightened safety performance and convenience for the driver and passengers. However, collision repair technicians must be aware of issues that may be created if other than original equipment parts are used to repair vehicles with these systems. While aftermarket parts may look the same and fit in the same physical space on the vehicle, their use may present unforeseen circumstances, causing the driver-assist or other safety systems to operate abnormally, or not at all,” the statement read.

Windshield Replacement

Many Honda and Acura models beginning in 2013 use one or more of the following systems:

Adaptive cruise control (ACC)

Collision mitigation braking system (CMBS)

Forward collision warning (FCW)

Lane departure warning (LDW)

Lane keeping assist system (LKAS)

Road departure mitigation (RDM)

These systems either use a camera that is mounted behind the rearview mirror or a combination of that camera and a radar unit mounted in the front bumper or grille. Honda states that installing anything other than an original equipment replacement windshield may cause these systems to work abnormally. Specifically, the camera will not be able to aim properly.

Windshield Replacement/Head-Up Display

Beginning in 2014, some Honda and Acura models came equipped with a head-up (HUD) display system providing the driver an expanded view of the vehicle’s operating parameters projected onto the windshield. Honda states that the windshield is specially designed to correctly project the HUD image and must be replaced with a HUD windshield.

“Installing anything other than an original equipment replacement windshield may result in the HUD appearing as a double image,” said Honda. “There is no visual difference between an OE HUD windshield and a non-HUD windshield. Both will physically fit into the same space. To ensure the correct replacement windshield is installed, provide the vehicle’s VIN when ordering parts. Installing anything other than an original equipment replacement windshield may cause this system to work improperly.”

Side Glass Replacement/Acoustic Glass

In 2014, some Honda and Acura models began use of acoustic front side door glass for sound isolation on some trim levels. The glass has a sound insulation layer of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sandwiched between two layers of semi-tempered glass. Acoustic side glass is thinner than conventional side glass. It is similar to laminated windshield glass in that it does not shatter like conventional side window glass.

“To ensure the correct replacement glass is installed, provide the vehicle’s VIN number when ordering parts. Installing anything other than the original equipment replacement side glass may result in a diminution of the vehicle’s cabin-noise reduction qualities,” states Honda.

Collision Mitigating Brake System Grille Differences

Beginning in the 2014 model year for Acura and in the 2015 model year for Honda, certain models began coming equipped with a collision mitigating brake system (CMBS) that uses a millimeter wave radar unit mounted in the front grille area. This unit senses through the front grille upper molding (Acura), or grille emblem (Honda CR-V).

“These parts are specially designed to prevent radar interference, which significantly increases their cost. Installation of the wrong grille parts will cause the CMBS indicator to come on and DTC P2583-97 (dust or dirt on the millimeter wave radar) to set,” Honda states.