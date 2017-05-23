Americans Trust Apple, Google Over Automakers to Build Driverless Vehicles

Americans place slightly more trust in tech giants Apple and Google to develop driverless vehicles than they do in traditional automakers, according to a new survey.

The INRIX survey found that 27 percent of Americans trust Apple and Google to build driverless vehicles, while 23 percent said they trust the automakers and a mere 4 percent said they trust ridesharing firms such as Uber.

“A new battleground is emerging between automakers, tech companies and ridesharing companies in the race to develop connected and autonomous vehicles,” explained Bob Pishue, senior economist at Kirkland, Washington-based INRIX. “With hundreds of millions of connected cars expected to be on the roads within the next 15 years, the market share will be owned by companies that can educate drivers and gain consumer trust.”

In other findings from the survey, six out of 10 respondents (62 percent) said they believe autonomous vehicles will be widely available within a decade.

The survey, which spanned five countries, also found that current owners of connected vehicles are significantly more receptive to connected features, more trusting of data sharing and more likely to purchase an autonomous vehicle.