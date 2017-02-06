AMi Launches ‘Management’s Guide to Scanning and New Technology’ Online Course

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) has announced the launch of its latest online course, “Management’s Guide to Scanning and New Technology.”

The 108-minute online course covers essential information needed by collision repair managers to make decisions about scanning and other new technologies. Each module offers a management perspective on:

What it means to scan

Types of scans

Types of scan tools

OEM positions

OEM vs. aftermarket

Identifies resources

Printable content and materials

“This course provides a wealth of information for those needing to make decisions for their repair businesses,” said Darrell Amberson, AMi vice chairman and president of operations for LaMettry’s Collision. “It organizes the information in a way that makes it understandable.”

The course is the result of industry collaboration from industry experts and shop owners from across the country. In the AMi online format, it can be paused and revisited at the user’s convenience.

This course will provide two credit hours toward all AMi professional designations, including Accredited Automotive Office Manager (AAOM), Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM), Accredited Master Automotive Manager (AMAM) and upcoming Accredited Collision-Repair Estimator (ACE) and Accredited Master Collision-Repair Estimator (AMCE).

To learn more, sign up at www.amisignup.org. If interested in accessing the course, sign up and the type “scanning” in the search box. For more information about AMi, call (817) 514-2929 or visit www.AMionline.org.