AMi Launches Professional Designations for Collision Repair Estimators



The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) unveiled two new professional designations for collision repair estimators.

“The new designations represent 14 months of industry work to identify and develop requirements, which include AMi, I-CAR and information-provider training and ASE B6 certification,” AMi President Jeff Peevy said. “The designations also require elective credit hours from AMi-approved industry training providers, teaching estimating-related topics.”

Two levels of designations are available: Accredited Collision Repair Estimator (ACE) and Accredited Master Collision Repair Estimator (AMCE).

The new designations require multiple categories of training and professional achievement, including business-related and soft skills; technical damage analysis; and information-provider.

Both designations require I-CAR training to satisfy technical damage analysis.

“The joining of two esteemed professional designations – I-CAR Platinum and AMi ACE/AMCE – strengthens and reinforces the professionalism of the estimator role, a role that is critical to the collision repair process,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR. “As the industry standard for technical training, I-CAR’s Pro-Level 3 Platinum Estimator/APDA achievement is a logical and robust building block for AMi’s accreditation program. This move further builds our relationship with AMi, which started in 2016 with our Production Management coursework as an elective for their collision repair accreditations.”

In addition, the master-level designation requires successful completion and maintaining of ASE’s B6 certification.

“The collision repair estimator needs wide-ranging knowledge and skills to serve as the all-important link joining customer, insurance and repair shop,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “At ASE, we are proud to offer the ASE Damage Analysis and Estimating (B6) certification; it lets the pros demonstrate their proficiency in all job-related areas. The inclusion of this certification in AMi’s Accredited Master Collision-Repair Estimator designation is further proof of the pivotal role of estimators within the broader collision repair industry.”

For more information about AMi’s estimator designations and their requirements, click here.