AMM Collision Earns Top Workplaces Award

AMM Collision announced it has received the 2018 Top Workplaces award from the Austin American-Statesman. The list of recipients is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner, Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few. Employees at all four AMM locations in Austin participated in the anonymous survey.

“We focus on providing a great work environment for our team, and we are proud to know that our employees feel AMM is one of the best places to work in Austin,” said Scott Craig, president of AMM Collision. “Our goal is to hire the best employees in the collision repair industry, and we believe our team is the best.”

Added Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage, “Top Workplaces is more than just recognition. Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

AMM began in 1991 and now has 12 locations across Central Texas with approximately 230 employees. In May 2018, AMM Collision joined the ProCare Collision family.

Auto technicians at AMM receive training to the highest industry standards in automotive repair. AMM offers collision repair, auto paint services and paintless dent repair.

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” said Claffey. “It’s an achievement that organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

For more information about AMM, visit https://ammcollision.com/.