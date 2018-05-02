ProCare Automotive & Collision Acquires AMM Collision in Texas

ProCare Automotive & Collision, a Texas MSO, announced that Austin Motor Mile (AMM) Collision has joined its family of collision centers.

With the merger, ProCare has more than two-dozen auto body shops in the Austin market and eight in the San Antonio market, according to the company.

“AMM Collision strives for operational excellence with a personalized approach, resembling the methods ProCare uses,” said Vince Brock, CEO of ProCare Automotive. “We are proud to offer more high-quality collision repair services across Central and South Central Texas.”

AMM Collision has four locations in Austin, plus locations in Buda, Cedar Park, Dripping Springs, Kyle, Leander, San Marcos, Schertz and San Antonio.

ProCare noted that the AMM Collision name will not change, all employees will remain “and the methods used to meet exceptional standards for collision repair will continue.”

ProCare began in 1999 with two locations in San Antonio and now has an additional location in San Antonio, plus locations in New Braunfels, Live Oak, Victoria and Magnolia, Texas. It is the parent company of six Ellis & Salazar Automotive & Collision locations in Austin, San Marcos, Hutto and Buda; four Fogle Collision Centers in Houston, Katy, League City and Cypress; and Art’s Paint and Body in San Antonio.

Before the merger, ProCare employed more than 320 people. With the integration of AMM Collision, ProCare now will have 550 employees.