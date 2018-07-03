Analysis: State-by-State Impact of Tariffs

The U.S Chamber of Commerce has analyzed the individual state impact of new retaliatory tariffs from countries impacted by the Trump administration’s new tariffs.

The analysis shows how much of each state’s exports are threatened by retaliatory tariffs, highlights each state’s hardest-hit products, and shows the total number of jobs supported by global trade in each state, illustrating exactly what American families and consumers stand to lose in a potential trade war.

“Tariffs are beginning to take a toll on American businesses, workers, farmers, and consumers as overseas markets close to American-made products and prices increase here at home,” said U.S. Chamber President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue. “Tariffs are simply taxes that raise prices for everyone. Tariffs that beget tariffs that beget more tariffs only lead to a trade war that will cost American jobs and economic growth.”

As of this week, approximately $75 billion worth of U.S. exports will be subject to retaliatory tariffs. The analysis states that escalating tit-for-tat trade actions promises to raise costs on American businesses and consumers, making it harder for families to afford everyday products like toilet paper, condiments, coffee, and ballpoint pens, which have been targeted for retaliation.

Several states’ economies stand to be especially harmed by an emerging trade war, including:

Alabama : In total, $3.6 billion of state exports are threatened by retaliatory tariffs from China, the EU, Mexico and Canada. Steel products, aluminum products and soybeans are among Alabama’s hardest hit. See more.

: In total, $3.6 billion of state exports are threatened by retaliatory tariffs from China, the EU, Mexico and Canada. Steel products, aluminum products and soybeans are among Alabama’s hardest hit. See more. Michigan : In total, $2.3 billion of state exports will be subject to retaliatory tariffs. Steel and aluminum products, as well as automobiles, are among Michigan’s hardest hit. See more.

: In total, $2.3 billion of state exports will be subject to retaliatory tariffs. Steel and aluminum products, as well as automobiles, are among Michigan’s hardest hit. See more. Pennsylvania : In total, $1.7 billion of state exports are threatened by retaliatory tariffs. Steel products, iron products, coffee and pastries are all among Pennsylvania’s hardest-hit products. See more.

: In total, $1.7 billion of state exports are threatened by retaliatory tariffs. Steel products, iron products, coffee and pastries are all among Pennsylvania’s hardest-hit products. See more. South Carolina: In total, $3 billion of state exports will be subject to retaliatory tariffs. Lawn mowers, steel products and iron products are among South Carolina’s hardest-hit exports. See more.

“The administration is threatening to undermine the economic progress it worked so hard to achieve,” continued Donohue. “We should seek free and fair trade, but this is just not the way to do it. It’s time to reverse course and adopt smarter, more effective approaches for addressing trade concerns with commercial partners.”

The analysis was compiled using data on state exports from the U.S. Department of Commerce and data on U.S. exports subject to foreign tariffs from the official government sources of China, the EU, Mexico, and Canada.

To read the full analysis or download the fact sheet, click here.