Andreas Hecht Joins CCC to Lead New OEM Business Unit

CCC Information Services Inc. announced that Andreas Hecht has joined the company as senior vice president and general manager of a new business unit that will be focused solely on OEMs.

Hecht joins CCC from Inrix, a leading provider of traffic information, connected car services and geo analytics that focuses on the automotive, enterprise and public sectors. At Inrix, Hecht served as executive vice president-general manager responsible for automotive sales, marketing and product strategy, working closely with the major OEMs in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Hecht will report directly to Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurthy and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

“Car companies have always been important to us and our insurer and repairer customers,” said Ramamurthy. “With the introduction of the CCC DRIVE telematics platform last year, and other developments in the industry, CCC is uniquely positioned to support OEMs in a multitude of ways, including connected car, safety and sales. Andreas has a deep understanding of the industry and the role technology and data excellence will play in the years to come. We’re very excited to have Andreas join the executive team and to help shape and lead our OEM-related efforts forward.”

Prior to Inrix, Hecht founded Spot It Out, the first location-based content publisher, partnering with television and print media and navigation platform providers to deliver high-value digital travel guides and directories for location-based devices and services. Before that, Hecht spent 10 years at Navteq, the world leader in digital map data for in-vehicle, internet/wireless, government and business solutions. At Navteq, Hecht’s last position was vice president-general manager for Latin America. Prior to this position, he was vice president of technology, leading all software product development.

“There is no industry as exciting as the automotive industry right now,” said Hecht. “CCC’s solid growth and strategic vision make it an extremely exciting place to come to work. I’m thrilled to join the team and to lend my experience to help OEMs get more connected with CCC’s expansive network of important trading partners and to help them deliver value from their vehicle and connected car data.”