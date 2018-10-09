Apollo Sprayers Unveils TrueHVLP TWIN-TURBO Maxi-Miser 3000 Spray System

Apollo Sprayers International, a USA-based leader in the manufacturing of HVLP (high-volume, low-pressure) spray systems, has unveiled its TWIN-TURBO Maxi-Miser 3000 for collision repair centers. The system is lightweight and portable, which is perfect for prep stations and mobile repairs, according to the company.

This made-in-the-USA system provided continuous clean, warm, dry air without oil or moisture and no need for expensive filters or dryers. The system includes:

pressure control system (PCS) that controls motor speed, voltage and amperage while adjusting automatically for altitude and barometric pressure

variable power level control, which allows the operator to adjust the atomizing pressure accurate to 1/10 th a PSI

a PSI LCD message center that monitors all system functions

Two to three HVLP spray guns for use with primer, basecoat and clearcoat

37-foot-long flex hose

2-year limited warranty

“By using Apollo’s advanced TrueHVLPtechnology, the Maxi-Miser systems offer dramatically less overspray (80- to 90-percent transfer efficiency), which translates to a documented 40 percent savings on paint and 40 percent reduction in overspray,” said John Darroch, president of Apollo Sprayers International, Inc. “Body shops that use the Maxi-Miser painting systems see immediate savings in paint consumption, reduction in changing booth filters, no need for desiccant dryers and increased throughput. In addition, users have experienced amazing finish results with solvent or waterborne basecoats, metallics and clears.”

For more information on the Maxi-Miser Series of products, visit www.maxi-miser.com