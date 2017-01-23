Appraisal Clause Is a ‘Faster, Cheaper Way’ to Ensure that Body Shops Get Paid for Proper Repairs

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

It’s an all-too-common scenario: A body shop calculates an estimate for the proper repair of a damaged vehicle, and the customer’s insurance company comes in with an appraisal that is several hundred dollars – or several thousand dollars – short.

Some body shops eat the difference, while others might be tempted to cut corners to bring their repairs costs in line with the insurer’s appraisal. Others decide to take on the insurance company by filing class-action lawsuits or short-pay claims.

Billy Walkowiak, owner of Belmont, N.C.-based Collision Safety Consultants, has a message for body shops: There’s another way to bridge the gap between the actual cost of a proper repair and what the insurer is willing to pay.

It’s called the appraisal clause, or right to appraisal, and it’s found in most auto insurance policies. It gives customers a mechanism to dispute the estimate provided by their insurance company when their vehicle has been damaged or totaled.

While the appraisal clause isn’t new, Walkowiak believes that few body shop owners know when and how to use it – or that the clause exists at all.

“Some shops have gotten to the point where they’re saying [to customers], ‘Here’s my estimate, here’s the insurance company’s estimate. How do you want your car fixed?’” Walkowiak said.

The appraisal clause provides a better way to reconcile the difference, Walkowiak asserted.

When a policyholder invokes the appraisal clause, it sets in motion an arbitration process that begins with the insurance company and the policyholder each hiring an independent appraiser. If the two appraisers can’t agree on a number, they must select a third-party umpire, who will review their findings and possibly conduct an additional inspection and assessment.

“Then an amount agreed upon by any two of the three appraisers will be final and binding on all parties,” according to CollisionClaims.com.

When a policyholder invokes the appraisal clause and hires Walkowiak’s firm to help them navigate the process – which happens 15 or 20 times a week – the customer typically recovers 50 percent to 75 percent of the difference between the insurer’s estimate and the body shop’s estimate, according to Walkowiak.

Because the insurer and the policyholder foot the bill for the arbitration process (Walkowiak charges a flat fee of $400 regardless of the size of the claim), body shops have nothing to lose by advising their customers to consider using the appraisal clause, he added.

“It’s a faster, cheaper way to make sure you’re getting paid for proper procedures,” Walkowiak said.

Some body shops are recognizing the benefits of the appraisal clause for themselves and their customers. K&M Collision in Hickory, N.C., for example, produced a YouTube video that talks about the rights of vehicle owners under the appraisal clause.

“What every consumer needs to realize is that all insurance policies provide that your vehicle is to be returned to pre-accident condition, with parts that are equal to or better than the parts they are replacing,” Operations Manager Michael Bradshaw explains in the video. “Many times, the initial estimate that your insurance company gives you doesn’t provide enough to restore your vehicle to its pre-accident condition. Fortunately you’re not at the mercy of this estimate, and the appraisal clause gives you an avenue to receive the proper repairs your policy provides for.”