ARA Supports NSF International’s Automotive Recycler Certification

Jason Stahl

Jason Stahl,Editor, BodyShop Business Magazine

ARA Supports NSF International's Automotive Recycler Certification

Two leading automotive trade groups, the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) and the United Recyclers Group LLC (URG), have announced their support for NSF International’s automotive recycler certification program. The independent, third-party certification verifies a recycler’s ability to meet criteria for grading, labeling and traceability, in addition to vehicle acquisition, dismantling, inventory, training, customer service and auditing requirements.

NSF International worked with leading automotive recyclers and industry experts to facilitate the development of requirements for the automotive recycler certification program.

“With NSF International certification, recyclers can differentiate themselves in terms of meeting cycle time and ensuring accuracy when it comes to inventory, grading and part labeling,” said David Gold, president of ARA. “ARA supports initiatives that require ongoing audits and underscore continual improvement.”

NSF certified automotive recyclers undergo annual on-site audits to ensure compliance with all certification requirements. Recyclers meeting all certification requirements can use the NSF Certified Automotive Recycler mark on their website and promotional materials, and are included in NSF International’s online certification listings.

“URG supports standards that help the automotive recycling industry enhance its operations from a safety, environmental and traceability perspective, and NSF International certification provides recyclers a means to demonstrate this commitment,” said Donald Porter, CEO of URG. “Participation in a certification process can ensure continual process improvement, increase operational efficiency and improve the recycler’s bottom line.”

To date, PAM’s Auto in the United States and ASV Euro Car Parts, Grant Walker Parts and Paradise Auto Parts in Australia have earned NSF International’s automotive recycler certification.

For more information about NSF International’s automotive recycler certification program, visit NSFautomotive.com or contact NSF’s automotive certification team at [email protected] or (734) 214-6290.

