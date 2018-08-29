Are In-House Car Rentals a Thing of the Past?
While length of rental (LOR) has long been a controversial subject within the industry, another topic of debate is whether a shop should manage its own rental fleet or outsource its rentals through partnerships with companies like Enterprise or even rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.
BodyShop Business asked the members of the BodyShop Business Collision Repair Professionals Group on Facebook if they currently maintain a rental fleet of their own or outsource rental vehicles.
Years ago, keeping rentals in-house meant keeping profits in-house as well, but there are pros and cons to both such as maintenance, cost and convenience.
