Arizona Governor Vetoes Bill that Would Have Nearly Doubled Required Auto Liability Coverage

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed a bill that would have nearly doubled the minimum required liability coverage for motorists in the state.

House Bill 2254, which passed in the Arizona House on April 30, proposed to increase the minimum required liability coverage to $25,000 for injuries to one person in an accident, $50,000 for all injuries and $25,000 for property damage.

The current minimum requirements are $15,000 of liability coverage for injuries to one person, $30,000 for all injuries and $10,000 for property damage.

In an article for the Daily Courier, Howard Fischer summarized Ducey’s veto this way: “Motorists are going to be able to operate their cars and trucks on Arizona roads with the same level of liability insurance they had to purchase in 1972.”

“The veto is a major defeat for Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, R-Phoenix, who has waged a multi-year effort to bring the minimum coverage more into line with how costs of everything from medical care to car repairs have changed,” Fischer wrote.