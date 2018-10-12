Body Shop Business
News/Arizona
Arizona, Intel to Create Autonomous Car Research Institute

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced the launch of an Institute for Automated Mobility in partnership with Intel, according to an article by Azcentral.com. The launch is an attempt to make Arizona the vanguard of self-driving car research and development by bringing government and private industry together.

The institute will combine the three state universities, Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, Commerce Department and companies working on automated cars, trucks and drones, officials told Azcentral.com.

The Commerce Authority is committing $1.5 million initially; $1 million more will come from the Transportation Department. Intel will make its own undisclosed financial contribution to the institute, officials said.

Intel is the institute’s only private-sector partner for now, but officials said they will encourage other companies to join.

The institute aims to allow partners to research and test automated technology, and it will include laboratories as well as test-course style facilities with road signs and traffic lights, Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson said.

To read the full article, click here.

