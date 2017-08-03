Body Shop Business
Arkansas Drivers Now Can Operate Three-Wheeled Polaris Slingshot with Valid Driver’s License

Polaris Industries announced that Arkansas has reclassified the state’s operator licensing requirements, paving the way for use of the three-wheeled open-air cockpit Polaris Slingshot.

Drivers in Arkansas now can operate Slingshot with a valid state driver’s license rather than the previously required motorcycle endorsement. With the addition of Arkansas, 37 states require only a driver’s license to operate Slingshot, according to the company.

When Slingshot was introduced to the market in 2014, most consumers were required to hold a motorcycle endorsement or license to operate it.

Because Slingshot does not feature handlebars or straddle seating, but instead offers a three-wheel configuration with a steering wheel, five-speed manual transmission and side-by-side bucket seats, “state policymakers recognize the need to update their operator licensing laws for innovative new products like Slingshot,” according to Minneapolis-based Polaris Industries.

“We are proactively educating states about the innovation Slingshot delivers to consumers,” said Rachael Elia, Slingshot marketing manager. “As we do this, policymakers recognize that although Slingshot resides in the motorcycle classification, which has long provided for three-wheel designs and non-straddle seating, operator skills are similar to those required for a passenger car. Our goal is to gain a unified classification and operator licensing scheme across the country to provide more opportunities and driving freedom for consumers looking for the ultimate thrill experience that Slingshot offers.”

Polaris Industries recommends that drivers and passengers always wear a DOT-approved, full-face helmet and fasten seat belts when operating Slingshot.

