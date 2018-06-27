ASA and AutoInc. Magazine Seek Submissions for Top 10 Websites Contest

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and its official publication, AutoInc. magazine, are inviting all current ASA members to enter the magazine’s annual Top 10 Websites Contest.

Member-shops can show off their hard-working sites to peers, letting them see how online marketing prowess can attract more consumers and boost profitability.

ASA will publish reviews of the Top 10 sites in the November/December issue of AutoInc., and winners will receive extra copies of the magazine to place strategically around their waiting rooms so customers can see the outstanding sites.

Now more than ever, a shop’s website is its best business tool to attract and retain customers – aside, of course, from the consistent quality of their service.

“ASA member-shops have always been ahead of the pack in ensuring that their websites help motorists make the most educated decision possible in choosing their shops over others,” said Leona Dalavai Scott, marketing and communications director. “They understand the importance of a sophisticated website in a mobile age and want to be recognized for their efforts.”

ASA’s judges have lengthy experience in showcasing and promoting content on the web. They’ll provide a uniform evaluation of each site’s specific features, including:

Mobile-friendly and mobile-ready

Technical details all working properly

Clear call to action

Conveys shop’s credibility

Good first impression/visual design

Strong social media presence

Clearly communicated objective/purpose

Consumer friendliness

To access the entry form and contest guidelines, visit autoinc.org/top-10-websites/. The deadline for this year’s contest is Aug. 1, 2018.