ASA Announces Dates, Location for 2017 Annual Business Meeting

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) will hold its next annual business meeting April 24-26 at the Magnolia Hotel in Denver.

The event will kick off with a welcome reception on Monday evening, April 24th, at 6 p.m. All ASA members are invited to attend an open board meeting Tuesday, April 25th, from 1-5 p.m., where there will be a swearing-in ceremony of the board of directors for 2017-2018. Prior to the open board meeting, there will be a luncheon for all attendees. Following the open board meeting, there will be a by-invitation-only recognition dinner.

On Wednesday morning, April 26th, the Mechanical and Collision Operations Committees, as well as the Automotive Management Institute’s (AMi) board of directors, will conduct their meetings. A group event will be planned for the afternoon of April 26th.

The attendee registration fee for the ASA Annual Business Meeting is $99.95, which includes the Monday night reception and Tuesday luncheon. Housing and transportation arrangements are the responsibility of each attendee. More details, including online registration, will be coming soon. For more information, visit www.ASAshop.org/annualmeeting.