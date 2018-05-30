Body Shop Business
ASA Announces New 2018 Board of Directors

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced changes to its board of directors following its Annual Business Meeting May-2-4 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Hotel and Resort in Orlando, Fla.

ASA Chairman Roy Schnepper, AAM, Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Mich., who is serving the second year of his two-year term, is looking forward to working with the new leadership team.

“As I look at our new leadership, I believe we have a strong team in place to help chart the association’s growth and progress on new initiatives as we move forward,” said Schnepper.

Members of the 2018 board include:

  • Chairman: Roy Schnepper, AAM, Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Mich.
  • Chairman Elect: Bob Wills, AMAM, owner of Wills Auto Service in Battle Creek, Mich., and the immediate past director of ASA’s Mechanical Division Operations Committee
  • Secretary/Treasurer: Fred Hules, AMAM, owner of Tech 1 Auto in Peoria, Ariz.
  • General Director: Elissa Larremore, owner of CBS 1 Collision, based in Shreveport, La.
  • General Director: Todd Black, AMAM, owner of Unlimited Service, Bellingham, Wash.
  • Mechanical Division Director: Tom Piippo, AMAM, owner of Tri-County Motors, Rudyard, Mich.
  • Collision Division Director: Scott Benavidez, AAM, owner of Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop, Albuquerque, N.M.
  • Immediate Past Chairman: Darrell Amberson, AMAM, owner of LaMettry’s Collision, Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Dan Risley, ASA president/executive director, also serves on the ASA Board of Directors in an ex-officio capacity.

Retiring from the ASA board of directors is Ed Cushman, AMAM, C&H Auto, Spokane, Wash.

“ASA wants to thank Ed for his great service and commitment to the board, to the association and, most of all, to its members, who he always put first,” said Schnepper. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

