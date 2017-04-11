Body Shop Business
ASA ‘Connected Cars’ Event Will Offer Training on Scan Tools, Cybersecurity

Connected vehicles aren’t the wave of the future. They’re the reality of today. That’s why the Automotive Service Association is presenting “Connected Cars,” an event that will focus on the technical aspects of advanced driver-assistance systems.

The program, scheduled for May 18-19 in Detroit, will feature exclusive high-end training on the future of scan tools and cybersecurity, with a primary focus on driver-assistance systems operation, design, diagnosis and calibration.

The program will include discussions with engineers chosen for their design-level knowledge of their particular systems. Attendees will be the first in the country to have the opportunity to receive certification in Bosch ADAS camera system calibration.

Scheduled speakers include:

  • Debra Bezzina, managing director, Center for Connected and Automated Transportation at the University of Michigan
  • Greg Potter, manager, Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI)
  • Bob Gruszczynski, OBD communication expert, Volkswagen Group of America
  • Scott Belt, chief engineer, Mahle
  • Jim Luyckx, general manager of Product Development, Snap-On Tools

The program will take place May 18-19 at the Detroit Metro Airport Marriott Hotel in Romulus, Mich. Additional information, including registration and the full program, is available at ASA-CARS.com.

