The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is asking the industry to join them May 18-20, 2017 at Connected CARS for an in-depth look at the technical aspects of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. Seats at the event, which will be held at the Detroit Metro Airport Marriott Hotel in Romulus, Mich., are limited, so early registration is recommended.

Shop owners and technicians will get a technically-oriented look at all sides of advanced vehicle technologies through interviews, panel discussions and hands-on presentations by experts and engineers from every sector of the industry.

Additional information, including registration, is available at ASA-CARS.com. ASA members can register for a members-only discounted price of $249 and $299 for non-members.

Connected CARS will feature high-level training on the future of scan tools and cybersecurity with a primary focus on driver assistance systems operation, design, diagnosis and calibration. Speakers include:

Debra Bezzina, managing director, Center for Connected and Automated Transportation at the University of Michigan

Greg Potter, manager, Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI)

Bob Gruszczynski, OBD communication expert, Volkswagen Group of America

Mohan Sethi, cybersecurity expert, Mahle

Jim Luyckx, general manager of Product Development, Snap-On Tools

“ASA believes it is critical for shop owners and technicians to be aware of the rapidly changing technical landscape and to arm themselves with the necessary skills to prepare for those changes,” says Tony Molla, ASA vice president. “Advancing automotive technology has always presented a challenge for automotive service and collision repair shops, but the pace of change has quickened to the point where we need to get educated on what’s here now. ASA is working to develop new ways to get this education and information out to our membership and the industry at large to help prepare us for not just what’s coming, but what’s showing up in our service bays today.”

Event co-sponsors include Advance Professional, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers (Alliance) and NAPA AutoCare Centers. Advance will be providing the first 50 registrants with a free Kindle Fire.

The event’s final day features an optional tour of the Henry Ford Museum. The museum offers attendees the ability to store their luggage until they leave for the airport. Uber drivers and commercial cabs will be available to transport passengers to the airport. Register at ASA-CARS.com.