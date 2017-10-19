Body Shop Business
ASA of Massachusetts and Rhode Island to Host Preview of Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0

The Massachusetts and Rhode Island affiliate of the Automotive Service Association (ASA) is hosting a meeting in Taunton, Mass., that will be a local version of the Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0 being presented in Las Vegas.

The meeting will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Holiday Inn in Taunton. It’s free for ASA members and $35 for non-members.

The meeting will be conducted by participants who have presented the increasingly popular seminar in Las Vegas for the last five years.

“Not everyone has a chance to make it to SEMA, AAPEX or CARS every year,” said ASA-MA/RI Executive Director Stephen Regan. “So we thought why not have one of the most popular and well-attended events of the last five years right here in Massachusetts.”

Attendees will learn the latest on cybersecurity, data privacy, telematics and repairer liability. The presenters will be:

  • Wayne Weikel, senior director of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers of Washington, D.C., who will provide an overview from the manufacturers’ perspective
  • Robert Oulton of General Motors in Detroit, who will provide a technical presentation on repair procedures and repair information availability
  • Robert Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative, who will discuss how legislators and regulators are developing policy around self-driving vehicles, data privacy and ASA’s efforts to ensure that repairers have a voice in these discussions

To register, visit www.asamari.com or call (781) 589-4951.

