ASA of Massachusetts and Rhode Island to Host Preview of Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0

The Massachusetts and Rhode Island affiliate of the Automotive Service Association (ASA) is hosting a meeting in Taunton, Mass., that will be a local version of the Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0 being presented in Las Vegas.

The meeting will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Holiday Inn in Taunton. It’s free for ASA members and $35 for non-members.

The meeting will be conducted by participants who have presented the increasingly popular seminar in Las Vegas for the last five years.

“Not everyone has a chance to make it to SEMA, AAPEX or CARS every year,” said ASA-MA/RI Executive Director Stephen Regan. “So we thought why not have one of the most popular and well-attended events of the last five years right here in Massachusetts.”

Attendees will learn the latest on cybersecurity, data privacy, telematics and repairer liability. The presenters will be:

Wayne Weikel , senior director of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers of Washington, D.C., who will provide an overview from the manufacturers’ perspective

Robert Oulton of General Motors in Detroit, who will provide a technical presentation on repair procedures and repair information availability

Robert Redding, ASA's Washington, D.C., representative, who will discuss how legislators and regulators are developing policy around self-driving vehicles, data privacy and ASA's efforts to ensure that repairers have a voice in these discussions

To register, visit www.asamari.com or call (781) 589-4951.