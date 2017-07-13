ASA Members Eligible for Special Discounts on Automotive Management Institute Courses

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced that its members are eligible to receive a discount on the Automotive Management Institute’s (AMi) suite of online courses. The discount is part of a new AMi association program that ASA qualified for to benefit its members.

Under the program, ASA members will receive a 20 percent discount on management and administrative training courses that are hosted in the myAMi Learning Management System. These courses are designed to improve the expertise and professionalism of management, customer service and administrative personnel in ASA member-shops.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for our members to improve their management expertise and to help staff members sharpen their customer service and administrative skills at minimal expense and time because the courses are offered completely online,” said Tony Molla, ASA vice president. “These courses can directly impact their operating efficiency and customer service skills, both of which should translate to a direct improvement in their bottom line.”

For more information about the discount, available courses and AMi, contact AMi Director of Operations Toni Slaton, AAM, at (817) 514-2929 or [email protected]. General information about AMi is available at amionline.org.