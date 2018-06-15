ASA National Announces Exciting Changes for ASA Midwest

ASA National today announced changes to its regional affiliate ASA Midwest.

ASA Midwest, which is comprised of six states (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas and Oklahoma), will be restructured. Arkansas and Oklahoma will no longer be part of ASA Midwest.

In addition, ASA Midwest’s members will realize a reduction in their annual dues. The reduced administrative expense and a shift to a more virtual environment of meetings and member services is one of the many benefits resulting from these changes, which will be effective Oct. 1, 2018.

ASA National will announce a new executive directive for ASA Midwest in the coming weeks.

“The changes will allow us to better serve a broader base of members in these states and hopefully garner an increase in participation as we move to a more virtual means to communicate regularly amongst the board of directors, staff and membership,” said Dan Risley, president of ASA.

Recent legislation in these areas surrounding safety inspection programs is a great example of the need for increased communication and representation.

“One example of the need for increased activity is that state vehicle safety inspections are continually under attack at a state level,” said Bob Redding, ASA Washington D.C. representative. “Our goal is to strengthen our foothold at the state level as we believe legislation will be introduced again in the coming year. We look forward to working with the other associations in these states to better support the collision and mechanical repair industries.”

Shop owners in Oklahoma or Arkansas who are interested in participating and assisting with the formation of a state association can contact ASA Vice President Tony Molla at [email protected].

“We recognize the need for a strong state association in these areas and we are committed to making that a reality,” said Roy Schnepper, chairman of ASA. “State associations are the building blocks and foundation of ASA.”

For additional information regarding the structural changes of ASA Midwest or any other questions, contact ASA President Dan Risley at [email protected].