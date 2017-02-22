Automotive Service Association Opposes Arkansas Aftermarket Parts Bill

The Automotive Service Association is encouraging its members and “all interested parties” to express their opposition to Arkansas Senate Bill 291, which would repeal the requirement for collision repairers to use OEM replacement parts on warrantied vehicles unless the customer provides written consent to use aftermarket parts.

By visiting TakingTheHill.com and selecting “Alerts,” collision repair stakeholders can contact their state representatives in opposition to the bill, the trade association said.

SB 291 passed the Arkansas Senate with a 21-9 vote and has moved to the state House of Representatives for further consideration. If it becomes law, SB 291 would remove Arkansas Code § 4-90-306, which reads:

“Whenever repairs are made involving replacement crash parts, as defined in this subchapter, and the vehicle is still under the manufacturer’s original warranty, only original equipment manufacturer replacement crash parts may be used by the repair facility unless the owner gives or has given written consent otherwise.”

Republican Sen. Greg Standridge, an insurance agent and president of CSI Insurance, sponsored the bill.