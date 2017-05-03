Body Shop Business
ASA Opposes Two Texas Bills that Aim to End Vehicle Safety Inspection Program

The Automotive Service Association said it opposes Texas Senate Bill 1588, asserting that the bill would “dismantle” the state’s vehicle safety inspection program and noting that the bill would implement an inspection program replacement fee due at a vehicle’s registration or registration renewal.

SB 1588, introduced by state Sen. Donald Huffines, carries the working title “Relating to the Elimination of Regular Mandatory Vehicle Safety Inspections and the Imposition of Replacement Fees.”

SB 1588’s House counterpart – HB 3995 – also calls for the elimination of the safety inspection program.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) noted that it is a long-time supporter of vehicle safety inspections.

“Texas has a successful vehicle inspection program that protects the motoring public,” said Robert Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative. “This private-public partnership program should not be eliminated without further research and input from stakeholders. Other states have pursued exhaustive studies and determined that these safety inspection programs prevent accidents and injuries, as well as save lives. We ask that repairers contact their legislators and request these bills be defeated.”

The trade association encourages all interested parties in Texas to visit TakingTheHill.com to contact their state representatives in opposition to the bills.

